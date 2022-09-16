Policeman’s unique way of managing traffic in Uttarakhand wows people. Watch

A policeman from Uttarakhand is receiving lots of love on Twitter after a video showing his unique way of managing traffic was posted online. The video shows him standing in the middle of the road and directing vehicles with dance-like movements.

ANI posted the video on their official Twitter handle dedicated to news in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way,” they wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the cop doing his job with a big smile on his face:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 600 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“His enthusiasm is inspiring to all office going people... I see him daily... God bless him…,” posted a Twitter user. “Sight of Yogendra's enjoyable discharge of duty makes my 4 years old daughter smile daily enroute to her school. Salute to the gentleman!!” commented another. “Excellent. Keep it up,” shared a third. “Enjoying his work,” wrote a fourth.