Post prompts people to share their ‘coolest useless skills’. They’re hilarious
In our lifetime we often learn a lot of skills. However, there may be some unusual ones which are not as valuable as the other life skills. And now, a post regarding the same has sparked a chatter on Reddit.
“What is the coolest useless skill you have?” this is what an individual posted on Reddit and now the share has prompted a flurry of hilarious replies. There is a high possibility that you’ll end up relating to some of the replies that people shared on the post. Even if not, it may remind you if you have any cool but useless skill.
Since being shared, the post has already gathered more than 3,100 comments. Alongside, it has also accumulated nearly 2,000 upvotes. People shared various responses to this unusual post.
“I was able to imitate most cartoon characters well enough to entertain 3 little kids. I still can imitate them but now use it to embarrass 3 teenage kids,” joked a Redditor. To which, another replied, “"Being a dad in a nutshell?”
“Grew up on Air Force bases. Can ID an F-15, F-16, F-111, A-10, C-5, and C-141 just from the sound of the engines while it's flying by. None of those things ever fly around where I live now so I never even get to use it,” commented another. “I know lots of amazingly useless facts,” said a third.
What do you think of the post?
