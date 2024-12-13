Pregnant Chinese woman forced to walk to hospital after unable to start car due to software update

In a troubling incident highlighting the potential drawbacks of modern technology, a pregnant woman in China was unable to start her car reportedly due to a mandatory over-the-air (OTA) system update. The delay, caused by the 51-minute upgrade, left the vehicle immobilized while the woman experienced labor pains. With no other option, she walked to a nearby taxi to reach the hospital, where she later underwent an emergency C-section. The women underwent an emergency C-section(Pexel)

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident occurred on December 5, when a man from Shandong province posted a video on Douyin, sharing that his wife was in labor when their Li Auto SUV prompted an OTA update that he inadvertently accepted. The vehicle, valued at over 300,000 yuan (34,95,795 INR), was unable to start due to the ongoing update.

When the man reached out to Li Auto customer service to cancel the update, he was informed that it couldn’t be stopped. The couple’s driveway was blocked by other cars, and an ambulance could not reach them. As a result, they were forced to walk out of their community and eventually took a taxi to the hospital.

In the video, the wife, visibly distressed, explained the agony she endured during the walk, saying: “I have a car, but I had to walk through the agony of a dilated cervix just to hail a taxi. Every step is excruciating,” reported SCMP.

The man also mentioned that the stress of the situation caused an increase in his wife’s fetal heart rate. At the hospital, she underwent an emergency C-section. On December 9, he posted an update confirming that both his wife and daughter were safe.

The story quickly gained attention on social media, with more than 35 million views on Weibo. Reactions were divided: some blamed the husband for mistakenly confirming the upgrade, while others criticized the car company for not allowing users to cancel the update in emergency situations.

The man clarified that his video wasn’t intended to criticize Li Auto but was meant to document the difficult situation. He also mentioned that the backlash had caused additional stress for his wife, leading him to report the incident to the police.

How did the company react?

Li Auto’s representatives have stated that the case is under investigation, reported SCMP. They explained that customers are notified about the update in advance and can either schedule it or delay it. However, once the update begins, it cannot be halted for safety reasons.

While the company has not offered any compensation as of yet, Fu Jian, a lawyer from Zejin Law Firm, suggested that the couple may be able to seek compensation for economic losses, such as taxi fares, due to a potential design flaw.

This incident is not the first time OTA updates in electric vehicles have raised concerns. Reportedly, in a similar case, a user of a different EV brand shared their frustration when they were unable to access their car’s boot or hazard lights due to an ongoing update.