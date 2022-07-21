Pride of lions attacks crocodile walking on land. Watch intriguing video

There are videos on the Internet that often remind people of how brutal the wild could be. Just like this clip that shows a pride of lions attacking a crocodile that was walking on land. The fascinating yet scary video was shared on Instagram and may leave you intrigued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Latest Sightings – Kruger. The video shows a few lions pawing at the alligator. A few times, one of the lion also tries to drag away the reptile by its feet.

A 15-year-old student named Connor Dawes captured the video while visiting Entabeni Game Reserve in South Africa with his family, reports a blog by Latest Sightings. “We watched a male lion walk down the dirt road along a dam. The male lion met up with a few youngsters and they all continued walking along the road. They came to where the crocodile was basking in the sun. Suddenly the male lion attacked the crocodile,” he shared.

“Eventually, the crocodile managed to escape and I was relieved that we wouldn’t see the lion kill the crocodile. The crocodile swam away and the lions moved off and lay down as if nothing had happened. I have never seen anything like this before. Even our game ranger said she had never seen or heard of anything like this happening,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“King was like we are not finished yet, come back here,” shared an Instagram user. “That crocodile is under intense pressure,” posted another. “Rare footage,” commented a third. “What a sighting!” wrote a fourth.