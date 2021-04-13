Prince Harry looks the spitting image of Prince Philip in this vintage cover pic

Prince Philip died aged 99 on March 9, said Buckingham Palace. Mourners from across the world started pouring in their tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh on various social media platforms. Many also shared pictures to pay their respects. One such image of a vintage cover picture of Paris Match magazine shared by Chris Jackson, a Getty Images Royal Photographer, has gone viral for an unusual reason. The picture, which is of Prince Philip, at first glance looks like that of Prince Harry.

“I was reminded today of this incredible vintage @parismatch_magazine from 1957 I acquired a few years ago. I was blown away the minute I spotted it. It always reminds me of the unique, historic reference points that Royal photography provides. The front cover features a fantastically suave Prince Philip on tour with The Queen,” Jackson wrote while sharing the picture of the magazine cover a day ago.

His post gathered nearly 16,000 likes – and counting. People share various comments on the resemblance between the two princes.

“Harry looks so much like Phillip,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ve always thought Harry resembles his grandfather, and this photo is proof,” shared another. “Totally did a double take thinking it was Harry,” said a third.

Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, before she became Queen.

