Prince Louis’ playful pranks with dad William, brother George win hearts at VE Day event

Prince Louis stole the show yet again at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday. The 7-year-old UK royal, known for his goofy and silly antics, was sitting next to his dad and future king of England Prince William at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace during the event. The young prince was seen tugging at his dad's uniform and mimicking his brother.(Reuters, X/@duchess_salty)

Videos of the little royal's adorable gestures for his family went viral soon after the event and won hearts online. One clip showed the little boy brushing off the future king’s military uniform and tugging at it. "Please don’t ever change Prince Louis," read the caption of the video shared on X.

He was also seen sticking his tongue out for photos or making his trademark silly faces at the camera, showing off his missing teeth like his photo from his 7th birthday last month. To mark his birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released an adorable photo of him perched on a tree trunk in the woods, flashing a big grin that revealed his two missing front teeth.

Prince Louis' pranks

Prince Louis couldn’t resist teasing his big brother and future king, Prince George, 11. In a cheeky moment caught on camera, George brushed his hair back with his hand only for Louis to dramatically mimic the gesture seconds later, clearly enjoying the prank. "Prince Louis copying his brother Prince George is so funny," read a comment on the video.

The siblings sat next to their sister Charlotte, 10 and mom Kate Middleton. The family of five stepped out together to watch the parade outside Buckingham Palace, later taking their seats at the Queen Victoria Memorial alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The event marked Victory in Europe (VE) Day, commemorating the end of World War II in Europe when Prince William’s great-grandfather, King George VI, was the reigning monarch.