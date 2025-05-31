Prince William caught off guard by cheeky question on Duchy of Cornwall tour. What was he asked?

Prince William was caught off guard by a question asked by one of the estate's tenants during his recent Duchy of Cornwall tour, reported the Telegraph. The royal, however, dodged the question with humour and laughed it off. Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after King Charles' accession to thorn. (via REUTERS)

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales visited the estate as a part of his monthly duty to meet the farmers, local residents, staff, and tenants. While doing his rounds, one of the tenants asked the prince if he could consider making the properties on Duchy of Cornwall’s land rent-free.

Also Read: Prince William breaks this unofficial royal protocol put in place by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

How did the prince react?

According to the outlet, he laughed off the questions, adding that he had heard this query several times. The question was asked by retiree Gerald Addicott.

The prince further revealed that Addicott wasn’t the first person to ask this question. He continued that he even looked into the matter along with people who “balance his books” and met with “a lot of sweaty faces” after they did their calculations.

Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after his father, King Charles, ascended the throne in 2022. The estate spans over 20 counties in England and Wales and provides funds for the heir. Reportedly, the prince visits the estate once every four to six weeks.

“I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation,” the prince told the Telegraph, mentioning the charitable foundation managed by him and his wife, Kate Middleton.

"I see it as a branch of my philanthropy," he continued, adding, "There’s so much good we can do in the rural world. I see it [the Duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good."