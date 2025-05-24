‘Princess of the paw-some kingdom’: Girl plays with stray dogs, internet loves their magical bond

An adorable video of a young girl playing joyfully with a group of stray dogs has captured the internet’s heart. Shared on Instagram by user Tivvvvy, the video paints a touching picture of trust, affection, and innocent companionship between the child and the gentle street dogs. A video of a girl playing with stray dogs went viral.(Instagram/tivvvvy)

The video, made up of several stitched-together clips, shows the girl running with the dogs, playing on the pavement, and even riding on the back of one as they cross the road together. An overlay on the video reads, “These gentle dogs play and run with her, and she even rides them like she’s their precious princess.”

‘Her paw-some kingdom’ wins hearts

In the caption, the original poster writes, “Her Paw-some Kingdom. This little girl shares a beautiful bond with her dogs. They play together, run around joyfully, and never leave her side. These gentle souls treat her with pure love and protectiveness, as if she’s their whole world. Every moment they spend together is filled with laughter, trust, and an unspoken connection.”

Watch the clip here:

The post has since gone viral, amassing nearly 5.7 million views and a flood of heartfelt comments, as viewers found themselves moved by the profound yet simple love on display.

Comments overflowing with emotion

Viewers have responded with overwhelming affection and admiration in the comments. One user wrote, “The innocence of this bond is so pure it brings tears to my eyes.” Another shared, “Princess of the paw-some kingdom.”

A third commenter said, “This girl is living every animal lover’s dream. What a magical bond!” Meanwhile, another remarked, “Those dogs are more protective than most humans. She’s their little queen.”

Someone else reflected on the mutual trust, writing, “It’s beautiful how they trust each other completely. No fear, just love.” One viewer added, “This made my day. We need more love like this in the world.”

Others offered practical hopes, with one saying, “I hope these sweet dogs are being fed and cared for properly—they deserve love too.” Another simply commented, “This is why I believe children and animals are the best judges of character.”