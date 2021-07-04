Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you

If you’re a dog parent, chances are you often find yourself taking to social media to share images that capture the cute antics of your furry baby. The case is the same with these actors who are proud parents of adorable doggos. From Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan to Randeep Hooda, there is a possibility that the dog-related content shared by these celebrities will leave you saying “Aww,” and that too repeatedly.

Let’s start with this post that Varun Dhawan shared about a week ago. “My beautiful boy JOEY,” he wrote while sharing a bunch of super adorable pictures of himself playing with the canine.

Next is line is this image of Randeep Hooda and his ‘sanskari’ dog Bambi. The picture is such that it may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

We won’t say much about this sweet reunion post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so ake a look:

Television actor Ram Kapoor often takes to Instagram to share adorable posts about his dog Popeye . Here’s one showcasing another pooch he welcomed to his family.

“If we could be half as trusting/loving as they are we could be twice the human beings we are,” this is what Suniel Shetty wrote while sharing this image:

Did these images of the actors with their dogs leave you smiling?

