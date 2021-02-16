Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. On February 18, 1997, she got married to businessman Robert Vadra.
Gandhi shared two pictures from her ‘Phoolon Ka Gehna' ceremony. It is a Kashmiri wedding ritual that takes place two days before the wedding.
In the first image, Gandhi is standing with her sister-in-law Michelle who passed away in 2001. The other image shows a young Gandhi sitting on a platform.
“24 years ago today; at my Phoolon Ka Gehna ceremony with my sweet sister-in-law Michelle, who is no more,” Gandhi wrote while sharing the pictures.
Since being shared just a few hours ago, her post has gathered several comments. There were many who shared how they love the pictures. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “Wow. You look beautiful as ever.” Another individual wrote, “Stunning ma’am.” A few also said prayers for Michelle.
