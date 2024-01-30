 Cleaner in UK cleans his own house, sends bill to wife. See her hilarious reply | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Professional cleaner in UK cleans his own house, sends bill to wife. See her hilarious reply

Professional cleaner in UK cleans his own house, sends bill to wife. See her hilarious reply

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 30, 2024 06:32 PM IST

After cleaning his own house, a professional cleaner in the UK sent a bill to his wife via WhatsApp. His wife’s reply to it has left people laughing hard.

A man in the United Kingdom sent his wife an invoice for £700 (approximately 73,781) for cleaning their house. In a Facebook post that's left many chuckling, Marc Hatch, who runs a carpet and upholstery cleaning service business in Doncaster, mentioned how he spent six hours cleaning the house, including the furniture, floor and carpets. Following this, he sent the payment link to his wife as a joke. She refused to pay the bill, with a hilarious reply. Hatch shared his experience on Facebook, along with a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with his wife. Their exchange has gone viral.

The WhatsApp text a professional cleaner sent to his wife after cleaning his own home. (Facebook/Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery Doncaster)
The WhatsApp text a professional cleaner sent to his wife after cleaning his own home. (Facebook/Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery Doncaster)

“Last week we had a very unfortunate incident when a customer refused to pay!” wrote the Facebook page Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery Doncaster with a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat on Facebook.

They added, “After cleaning a large corner sofa, 3 bedroom carpets and a stone floor the customer informed us she was absolutely delighted with the results! Great news or so we thought!”

The Facebook page concluded the caption with the words: “On requesting payment the customer sent us the below message.”

According to the screenshot, Hatch, after cleaning the house, sent a message to the customer his wife. It reads, “Hi Jasmine. Please find below your payment link following yesterday’s clean. Please click the link and select your preferred payment method. Thank you for your business.” The message also has a payment link.

The man’s wife wrote back a simple reply, “Get a grip. We’re married with three kids.”

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

According to the Daily Telegraph, Hatch frequently sends invoices to his wife for his efforts around the house as a joke. “Sometimes she’ll react like that, sometimes she’ll laugh, sometimes she’ll blow her top if I push too far, but it’s always light-hearted,” Hatch told the Daily Telegraph.

https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/my-husband-deepcleaned-our-house-then-demanded-i-pay-him-for-his-hard-work/news-story/2bda1f5a8f57bedccad8ff6480b4db16

The post, since being shared on January 22, has accumulated over 14,000 reactions and numerous reshares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Take a look at how people reacted to this post here:

“Good one, lol,” posted a Facebook user.

Another added, “This is brilliant.”

“Took me too long,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Love it!”

“That’s so funny,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This took me at least 4 reads before I got it!”

“I was preparing to get mad until I read the whole thing,” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

