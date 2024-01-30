Professional cleaner in UK cleans his own house, sends bill to wife. See her hilarious reply

A man in the United Kingdom sent his wife an invoice for £700 (approximately ₹73,781) for cleaning their house. In a Facebook post that's left many chuckling, Marc Hatch, who runs a carpet and upholstery cleaning service business in Doncaster, mentioned how he spent six hours cleaning the house, including the furniture, floor and carpets. Following this, he sent the payment link to his wife as a joke. She refused to pay the bill, with a hilarious reply. Hatch shared his experience on Facebook, along with a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with his wife. Their exchange has gone viral. The WhatsApp text a professional cleaner sent to his wife after cleaning his own home. (Facebook/Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery Doncaster)

“Last week we had a very unfortunate incident when a customer refused to pay!” wrote the Facebook page Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery Doncaster with a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat on Facebook.

They added, “After cleaning a large corner sofa, 3 bedroom carpets and a stone floor the customer informed us she was absolutely delighted with the results! Great news or so we thought!”

The Facebook page concluded the caption with the words: “On requesting payment the customer sent us the below message.”

According to the screenshot, Hatch, after cleaning the house, sent a message to the customer his wife. It reads, “Hi Jasmine. Please find below your payment link following yesterday’s clean. Please click the link and select your preferred payment method. Thank you for your business.” The message also has a payment link.

The man’s wife wrote back a simple reply, “Get a grip. We’re married with three kids.”

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

According to the Daily Telegraph, Hatch frequently sends invoices to his wife for his efforts around the house as a joke. “Sometimes she’ll react like that, sometimes she’ll laugh, sometimes she’ll blow her top if I push too far, but it’s always light-hearted,” Hatch told the Daily Telegraph.

The post, since being shared on January 22, has accumulated over 14,000 reactions and numerous reshares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

