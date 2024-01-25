close_game
Woman files for divorce after husband swaps Goa honeymoon for Ayodhya, Varanasi

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 25, 2024 01:24 PM IST

A woman in Bhopal has filed for divorce after her husband took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi after promising a honeymoon to Goa and South India.

A woman in Bhopal is seeking divorce from her husband after he failed to fulfil his promise of taking her to Goa for their honeymoon. The woman, who claimed that her husband took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi instead, filed for divorce ten days after they returned from the trip.

The couple, married five months ago, mutually agreed on a trip to Goa and South India. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
The couple, married five months ago, mutually agreed on a trip to Goa and South India. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

According to Free Press Journal, the woman stated in her divorce petition that both she and her husband are employed and draw good salaries. She added that they could have afforded an overseas honeymoon easily. However, her husband refused and suggested they plan a honeymoon in India, citing the need to care for his parents.

The couple, married five months ago, mutually agreed on a trip to Goa and South India. However, a day before their scheduled trip, the husband informed his wife that they were going to Ayodhya and Varanasi instead. He explained that his mother had expressed a desire to visit the holy city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

The woman went on the trip with her husband and in-laws but filed for divorce after returning. She also claimed that her husband prioritised his family over her.

During the hearing at the family court, the husband told counsellors that his wife was making a big fuss about the issue. Advocate Shail Awasthi said the couple is currently receiving counselling.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

