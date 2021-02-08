Propose Day 2021: 4 sweet videos stories of proposal that will warm your heart

We all love a good proposal story and especially today when the world is celebrating the second day of the Valentine’s Week, the Proposal Day. If you’re someone who loves knowing about how people expressed their feelings to their partners, then these shares will certainly leave you with a huge smile on your face. Chances are they may inspire you to say the words to your special someone too.

Let’s start with the tale where a ‘cupid’ cockatoo helped a man propose to his girlfriend. The incident took place at the Australia Zoo and they shared this sweet proposal video on their official Twitter profile. Take a look at how the story of this adorable couple Jesse and Erin unfolds.

Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum. Planning that special moment this year? From proposals to elopements, visit https://t.co/EHeDxlUBuK & let the Crikey Crew help you say “I do!”

(Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint💍) pic.twitter.com/tRry7ujaG2 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 2, 2021

This next video is shared by Twitter user Freddy and it shows him proposing to his partner in presence of his family. We must warn you to grab a box of tissues because the emotions expressed in this video may leave you with happy tears. “Got to propose to my girlfriend tonight, marriage on the way,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Got to propose to my girlfriend tonight, marriage on the way🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ixj4MrHuC5 — freddy (@_freddy96) February 7, 2021

Third on our list of romantic proposal stories is a post by Twitter user Tadi Patricia. “Valentine’s Day is around the corner. What’s the most romantic thing somebody has done for you?” she asked and then added “Here’s mine.” The post is complete with two pictures. One of them shows the words “Tee will you be my girlfriend” spelt with rose petals on a bed covered with a white-coloured sheet.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. What’s the most romantic thing somebody has done for you?



Here’s mine 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/TchEuDvl1X — Tadi Patricia ♡ (@ms_tads) February 6, 2021

The story of this man and his nurse boyfriend is probably the sweetest one in the lot. A video capturing the proposal shows EMS supervisor Robby Vargas-Cortes proposing to his boyfriend, Eric Vanderlee. Take a look to see what makes it so special:

Which among these stories do you like the best?