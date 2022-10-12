Pune constable’s soulful rendition of Desh Mere from Bhuj: The Pride of India wows people

A video showing a Pune constable has struck a chord with netizens. Shared on the official Twitter handle of Pune City Police, the video shows a cop named Sagar Ghorpade singing a patriotic song in a soulful voice. The video has wowed people and there is a chance it will leave you stunned too.

A part of the department’s caption when translated from Marathi reads “There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country.” The rest of the caption is written in English and it reads, “‘Desh mere..’ sung beautifully by our #PunePolice Constable Sagar Ghorpade.”

The video shows the constable standing in front of a microphone and singing the song from the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India beautifully.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 300 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments. “That’s very beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent,” shared another. “Lovely voice and beautiful song,” posted a third.