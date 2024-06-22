 Pune woman, 23, arrested for dangling from top of building for Instagram Reel | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune woman, 23, arrested for dangling from top of building for Instagram Reel

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 22, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Police in Pune have arrested a woman and her friend for a dangerous stunt where the former dangled from the roof of a building for a video.

Police in Pune have arrested a woman and her friend for a dangerous stunt where the former dangled from the roof of a building for a video. The two were identified as Minakshi Salunkhe, 23, and Mihir Gandhi, 27. A third person, who was filming the video, is absconding.

A man and a woman have been arrested for a dangerous stunt in Pune.(X/@moonfirescom)
A man and a woman have been arrested for a dangerous stunt in Pune.(X/@moonfirescom)

According to an IANS report, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station managed to trace the duo after a video of their dangerous stunt sparked outrage online. The video shows Salunkhe dangling from the top of a high building, supported by Gandhi who lay on the roof.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Reel went viral and led to backlash against the Pune duo for putting their lives in danger for social media clout. Hundreds of people also criticised them for setting a bad example in a day and age where dangerous stunts for social media have grown in popularity.

Take a look at the video below:

After the clip went viral, many social media users requested Pune Police to take action against Gandhi and Salunkhe.

“After we got information about the video, we launched investigations and managed to trace them. They were summoned to the police station late last night and placed under arrest. We have charged them under IPC Section 336 and others,” Senior Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, Dashrath Patil told IANS.

Patil, however, said the two would not be remanded to custody as the offence is minor and carries a jail term of less than six months plus a fine, or both. He added that the search is on for the third person who was involved in the stunt - he shot the whole thing on his mobile phone.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Pune woman, 23, arrested for dangling from top of building for Instagram Reel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On