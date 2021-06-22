Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

There’s something wonderfully satisfying about watching happy dogs doing random things and reacting to new experiences. And thanks to pet parents and social media, there are several videos which show just this. If you are someone who enjoys such content, this video of a puppy will make you very happy.

The video, posted on Reddit, is just 30 seconds long. But chances are you’ll spend more time on it - by watching it over and over again.

In the clip, the little puppy can be seen reacting to the rain. The caption shared along with the video explains that this is the first time the pupper was experiencing heavy rain.

The little cutie can be seen trying to catch the drops of water in its mouth and running on the grass. “Our puppy seeing heavy rain for the first time today,” says the caption shared on Reddit.

Watch the delightful video below:





Shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected almost 5,000 upvotes and several comments.

“Dogs are so hopelessly adorably doofy sometimes and it's wonderful,” wrote a Reddit user. “Lol. Dogs are the best,” posted another. We cannot help but agree.

Someone even tried to imagine the puppy’s thoughts.

“Dad!… om nom… the water… nom nom… is coming from the sky! Om nom... this stuff is heckin everywhere… ok too much drips… hey get off my ears… dad save me!” wrote an individual.

What do you think about this video?