‘Puttu breaks relationship’: Kid’s rant on mom making the dish for breakfast everyday goes viral

Pretty much every kid ever has that one most-hated food item that they simply cannot stand. And unfortunately their parents often end up making that item way more times than the kids would like it on the table. For those of you who might be thinking of such food items already, this kid’s rant may just be extra relatable. This tweet has gone viral ever since it has been shared and for good reason.

A Twitter user has taken to the platform in order to share their dislike for puttu. They have handwritten, as an answer to a question that asked them to write a paragraph on a food they don't like, “The food I don’t like is puttu. It is a Kerala food and is made of rice. It is very easy so my mother makes that every morning. The problem is that when they serve puttu after five minutes the puttu will turn into a rock and I will not eat it. Puttu breaks relationship.”

For those of you who don't know what puttu is, Hebbar's Kitchen comes to help. It says “It is typically served for morning breakfast and is generally served with kadala curry or choice of coconut chutney. The recipe is simple and is mainly prepared with puttu flour or rice flour and grated coconut.”

Take a look at the viral tweet right here:

Puttu breaks relationship😂 pic.twitter.com/Bu10LkZfG3 — Elina - Mostly Ranting 🐼 (@LawyerInBaking) March 12, 2022

This tweet was posted on March 12 and it has so far garnered more than 7,000 likes. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at this kid’s writeup.

A Twitter user took to the comments section in order to write, “Can share a puttu recipe that would keep puttu soft and yummy for hours..and give suggestions on the accompaniments that would make puttu irresistible...please feel free to DM mom.”

Another posted a video and suggested puttu ice-cream instead:

What about puttu ice cream then?

It's nice! pic.twitter.com/uOv0UuuzNx — TanveerLone (@Tanveerlone80) March 12, 2022

