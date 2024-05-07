Rabindranath Tagore’s English translation of Jana Gana Mana in his own handwriting wows people

India’s National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was written and composed by Nobel laureate and legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. The original song has five verses under the title Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. However, only the first verse is adapted as the national anthem. These are the facts that you may be aware of. However, did you know there is also an English version of the song that the Bard of Bengal translated himself? The official X handle of the Nobel Committee has reminded people of that with their latest share - a handwritten translation by the legendary Bengali polymath and social reformer. The image shows the English translation of Jana Gana Mana in Rabindranath Tagore’s own handwriting. (X/@NobelPrize)

"Jana Gana Mana is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the #NobelPrize in Literature in 1913. Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore,” reads the caption posted along with the historic photo.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the X post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 82,000 views. The share has further accumulated close to 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the X post.

What did X users say about this post by the Nobel Committee?

“Rabindranath Thakur had also composed Amar Sonar Bangla - the national anthem of Bangladesh, and hence he is the only one to compose the national anthem of two countries,” wrote an Instagram user.

While another added, “Proud to be a Bengali”, a third showed their reaction using a heart emoticon.

According to the government website Know India, India’s National Anthem playtime is approximately 52 seconds. The National Song of the nation is Vande Mataram. It is composed in Sanskrit by Bankimchandra Chatterji.