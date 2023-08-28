Raccoon chases dog into house, gets stuck in the bathroom

After a raccoon caused havoc for a family in British Columbia, it was finally captured by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP.) A video of the rescue operation was also shared on YouTube by the police. A raccoon got stuck in a bathroom and had to be rescued by police. (Unsplash)

According to the West Shore RCMP, officers were called to a house in Langford after a medium-sized dog and a raccoon got into a fight. Right before the dog ran inside the home, the raccoon followed it and got locked in the bathroom. (Also Read: Hungry raccoon patiently waits outside donut shop as a lady brings it food. Watch)

"The homeowner called police looking for help in removing the raccoon, while another complainant called police reporting screaming coming from the home, no doubt due to the raccoon invader," shared West Shore RCMP in a press release.

They also posted a video on YouTube where officers can be seen taking out the raccoon from the bathroom.

Before the police showed up, the RCMP had called the Animal Control Emergency Line. However, they were unable to attend, so officers attended and managed to capture the raccoon using a dog pole and a lacrosse pole. Once the officers secured the raccoon, it was released outside in the wild.