Radhika Gupta shares flight selfie with Jasprit Bumrah, says delay felt lighter with ‘the best company’

A routine flight turned memorable for Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, after she found herself sharing the journey with Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah. Radhika Gupta met Jasprit Bumrah during a delayed flight and shared the moment online.(X/@iRadhikaGupta)

Gupta took to X to share a photograph with Bumrah from inside the aircraft, describing the unexpected meeting as a highlight of her day.

In her post, Gupta praised the fast bowler both as a sportsperson and as an individual. She wrote, “Genius on the field, gentleman off it. The flight delay didn’t feel bad today, because I had the best company. Thanks for the amazing conversation @Jaspritbumrah93.”

Social media reacts

The photograph sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users celebrating the coming together of two accomplished personalities from different fields.

One user remarked that Bumrah may have benefited as much as Gupta from the interaction, writing, “He too would have gained a lot of insights about investments from you mam.” Another simply admired the moment, calling it, “This picture is so cool.” The admiration continued with comments such as, “2 geniuses in one photo,” and, “This is best scenario you can imagine,” reflecting the excitement of fans who follow both business leaders and sports icons.

Several users also looked ahead, imagining possible future collaborations. One comment suggested, “Good to see… Maybe you should do a podcast with him one day.” Another summed up the mood by saying, “You are lucky to have such a cool fellow traveller… the champ Bumrah.”