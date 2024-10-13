‘Had to be rushed to emergency’: Radhika Gupta reveals suffering head injury after bad fall last week

Radhika Gupta, CEO and Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, was rushed to Hospital on Sunday, October 6, after suffering a severe fall that resulted in a head injury. The incident took place early in the day, and she was immediately taken to the hospital, where she received emergency treatment, including medical tests and stitches. Radhika Gupta hospitalised after head injury, praised swift Indian healthcare recovery.(Instagram/Radhika Gupta)

Despite the severity of the injury, Gupta was released from the hospital in under two and a half hours. The swift treatment and efficiency of the medical staff played a crucial role in her quick recovery.

Expressing gratitude on social media

Following her recovery, Gupta took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share her experience and express her appreciation for the prompt medical care she received at Hospital.

She wrote, "This is an appreciation post! I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours thanks to the efficient team at Jaslok Hospital. I was back home in 2.5 hours of the fall."

In her post, Gupta compared her experience with healthcare services in other developed countries, highlighting the lengthy waits often faced in emergency rooms abroad. She praised the Indian healthcare system for its efficiency, stating, "We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right, and for this, I am very grateful."

Check out the post here:

Public reactions to Gupta’s post

Gupta’s post garnered nearly 183k views and was met with an outpouring of well-wishes and support. Many users took the opportunity to express their admiration for her positive outlook, as well as their appreciation for India’s healthcare system.

One user commented, "Hope you have recovered, Radhika. You are an important voice when it comes to financial education in the country."

Another added, "You are right, in India the emergency medical services are excellent and available quickly compared to the developed world."

A third said, "Hope you're better, Radhika. Wish you a speedy recovery!"