‘Raja bhai, tum to gaye’: Anchor’s quip on Sonam Raghuvanshi takes chilling significance after murder

A wedding anchor’s joke about Raja Raghuvanshi losing his freedom after marriage has taken on a chilling significance after the Indore man was murdered by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. A video from the couple’s reception that has surfaced on social media shows the anchor making the newlywed couple recite playful wedding vows - one of which involved Sonam Raghuvanshi promising to let her husband party with his friends after their marriage. A video from Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi's wedding reception shows the newlyweds joking with the wedding anchor.

The host, and other wedding guests, were of course unaware that Sonam Raghuvanshi would be involved in her husband’s killing days later. Investigators now say that even before the wedding celebrations, Sonam had allegedly hatched a plan to kill her husband, Raja, with the help of her lover.

‘Raja bhai, tum to gaye’

The video in question, filmed during Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam’s wedding reception, shows the couple laughing and joking with the host and each other. At one point, the host makes them repeat playful vows - Raj, for example, promises to take Sonam shopping every month.

When it came to Sonam’s turn, the host asked her to repeat that she would allow Raj to party and hang out with his friends without questioning him about his whereabouts.

Sonam laughingly refused to repeat the vow, prompting the wedding anchor to joke, “Raja bhai, tum to gaye (Raja bhai, you are gone).”

The quip elicited laughter from the audience.

Footage of the moment has gone viral on social media after Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. On June 2, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area.

As the search continued for Sonam, she emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away from the crime spot, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered before police.