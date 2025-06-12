Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister reacts to backlash over Instagram videos: ‘If I didn’t post…’

Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister has responded to the backlash she faced for sharing Instagram videos after his murder. Shrasti Raghuwanshi has claimed that her Instagram Reels kept her brother’s murder case in the limelight, ensuring it does not fade from public memory. Shrasti Raghuwanshi reacts to backlash she has received.(Instagram/@shrasti_raghuwansh)

Shrasti had come under immense backlash for sharing promotional content on Instagram after her brother Raja went missing during his honeymoon in Meghalaya and was subsequently found dead in a gorge.

Four days after the discovery of his body, Shrasti shared an Instagram video promoting a massage parlour in Indore. The video was taken down amid huge outrage, but she continued to share clips from Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi’s wedding on Instagram.

In many videos posted over the last few days, Shrasti has called for justice in the case and demanded strict punishment against Sonam, who has been accused of orchestrating her husband’s murder with the help of her lover.

Shrasti Raghuwanshi has also been criticised for these videos, with a section of the internet accusing her of using her brother’s death to increase her followers and Instagram reach. Shrasti Raghuwanshi had 3 lakh-odd Instagram followers until recently - but the number has now grown to 4.8 lakh.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister responds to backlash

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Shrasti addressed the criticism she has received.

“Some of you are saying I am using my brother’s death to increase my views and followers. That is absolutely not the case,” she said, speaking in Hindi.

“If I did not post, if my posts did not go viral, perhaps my brother’s killers would never have been discovered,” she claimed. “If we had remained silent, maybe this case would have been closed in a couple of days. We have seen several such instances of this happening.”

Shrasti Raghuwanshi claimed that her Instagram Reels ensured the case did not fade from public memory. She further added that she would go to any lengths to obtain justice for her brother.

“Jisko jo bolna hai, galat bol rahe ho, sahi bol rahe ho…” she continued. “I am getting to know what people are saying on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram. I am being trolled everywhere,” said the influencer.

She then turned on her viewers, asking what they were doing for her brother.

“Aap log kya kar rahe ho mere bhai ke liye?” Shrasti questioned. “You should support me, stand by instead. Instead, you are blaming me,” she added.

