Rajasthan man quits 1.3 lakh per month job to start homestay, now earns 2.5 lakh: 'Not overnight success'

A 26-year-old man from Rajasthan has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing how he quit his stable corporate job to run homestays and now earns more than his previous salary. The post, titled “My monthly income crossed my old salary after leaving my 9-5,” has struck a chord with users online. The Reddit user wrote that he left his ₹ 1.3 lakh-per-month job last year.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In his post, the Reddit user wrote that he left his ₹1.3 lakh-per-month job last year to start homestays across Rajasthan. He said he didn’t have a grand plan, just a desire to build something on his own and travel more. “The first few months were full of doubt and uneven income, honestly very scary at times,” he shared.

But after a year of struggle, his efforts have started paying off. This month, he earned ₹2.18 lakh from Airbnb bookings alone, while his total income crossed ₹2.5 lakh, nearly double his previous corporate salary.

The Redditor clarified that it wasn’t an overnight success. “It took savings, patience, slow months, and learning everything the hard way,” he said, adding that he posted the update because stories like these once helped him during uncertain times. “Posting here as a milestone because a year ago I was scared and uncertain, and reading posts like these helped me believe it was possible,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the post has inspired many on social media, with users praising his courage to choose an unconventional path and stick to it despite financial insecurity.

“Congratulations for your hard work and courageous decision to avoid the rat race and you proved that you are true man,” one user wrote.

“Takes a lot of courage and dedication. Wonderful achievement. Entrepreneurial journey is a difficult one, but once started it’s the best journey one can take in this lifetime. Congratulations for this,” commented another.

“congratulations for your success and efforts. It requires lots of courage to leave the paying job and start fresh without any income,” wrote a third user.

“Well done and congratulations! More power to you to share such stories to inspire more ppl into self owned business,” said another.