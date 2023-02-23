Home / Trending / Rajasthani Kathputli dance on Shakira's Waka Waka goes viral. Watch

Rajasthani Kathputli dance on Shakira's Waka Waka goes viral. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:12 PM IST

The Rajasthani Kathputli dance is a well-known a puppetry dance. Recently a man was seen singing Waka Waka by Shakira and making the puppets dance.

Puppetry artist plays waka waka by Shakira.(Instagram/@simrita.jpg)
ByVrinda Jain

Rajasthan is one of the most popular destinations in India to travel to. The rich culture, heritage, and food are something that many people love to explore. And one cannot miss out on the Kathputli shows that happen all over the state. The Rajasthani Kathputli dance is a well-known a puppetry dance. Rajasthan has a long-standing custom of telling mythological and historical tales with puppets. However, this tradition has recently seen a change, and this video proves it.

The woman by the name of Simrita posted the video on Instagram. A puppetry artist is seen in the clip in front of Jaipur's Amer Fort. He was playing the dholak and sang Waka Waka by Shakira. His partner can be seen making the puppets dance.

Take a look at the clip here:

Amusing, isn't it? This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the video's section wrote, "Shakira Bai Sa." A second person joked, "What is Shakira bhabhisa doing here?" "He also sings Micahel Jackson, lol," added a third. Some others have reacted using laughing emojis. And a few others have tagged the singer in the comments.

