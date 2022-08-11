Home / Trending / Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares Instagram pic with sister, brothers

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares Instagram pic with sister, brothers

trending
Published on Aug 11, 2022 03:54 PM IST
  • Raksha Bandhan 2022: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has taken to his Instagram page in order to wish his sister Savita Tendulkar in a photo that also has his brothers Ajit and Nitin.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: The post has gone viral and shows Sachin Tendulkar with his sister and brothers.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Raksha Bandhan 2022: The post has gone viral and shows Sachin Tendulkar with his sister and brothers.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
BySohini Sengupta

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently taken to his Instagram page in order to share a photo that is dedicated to his sister and the unwavering support that she has lent him throughout his life. The photo also features his brothers Nitin Tendulkar and Ajit Tendulkar. In this post that he has dedicated to his sister Savita Tendulkar, the ace sportsperson extended his heartfelt gratitude for her.

In the caption of this photo, Tendulkar wrote, “From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!” [Wishing a very happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone]

Look at the photo shared by Sachin Tendulkar on Raksha Bandhan 2022:

Shared just two hours ago this post by Sachin Tendulkar has received over 1.74 lakh likes on it already.

“Aw, beautiful pic sir. Enjoy the festivities,” wrote an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” posted another. “Happy Raksha Bandhan,” shared a third. Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth also took to the comments section in order to write, “Pranaam to di. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar raksha bandhan rakhi viral + 2 more
sachin tendulkar raksha bandhan rakhi viral + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out