Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj shares pic of Surya Tilak: ‘I feel blessed to witness this magical moment’

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved the Ram Lalla idol, which now sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple, took to X to share an incredible picture after witnessing Surya Tilak. In this unique event, which took place on Ram Navami on April 17, the forehead of Ram idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight. Arun Yogiraj witnessed the moment with his family and wrote that it was “magical”. Arun Yogiraj, who shaped the sculpture of Ram Lalla, shared this photo of 'Surya Tilak' on X. (X/@yogiraj_arun)

“I feel blessed to witness this magical moment of Surya-Tilak with my family on the day of Ramnavami at Ayodhya. Only a perfect blend of art, architecture, tradition and science can make this happen. Big thanks to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics for their contribution towards Surya-Tilak. Jai Sriram,” the artist tweeted. He wrapped up his post with two photos. One of the pictures shows the Sun's rays directly touching the forehead of the deity. The other captures Arun Yogiraj with his family.

Take a look at the photos here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has collected more than 1.2 lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on Surya Tilak?

“It's so beautiful. Your murti has won the heart of people worldwide,” praised an X user.

“You deserve it,” added another.

“Many congratulations for the excellent work and best wishes for your new initiatives! May there be many more ahead with your profound legacy!” commenced a third.

“You have done a fantastic job,” wrote a fourth.

"Lakhs of devotees come here every day and wait patiently in long queues for a sighting of Ram Lalla. By the blessings of the Lord, I was here today to offer my prayers along with my family. The 'Surya Tilak' was a divine moment that I will never forget. I wish to bow to our scientists who made this unique event possible. I consider myself very fortunate to have been able to witness this moment today,” Arun Yogiraj told ANI after witnessing the unique event.

His wife, Vijetha, also shared her experience. "It feels like the wait for hundreds of years was worth it. We are fortunate to be here for the Ram Navami celebrations but what made it all the more special was the 'Surya Tilak'. It feels like Ram Lalla is looking more divine and mesmeric with every passing day," she told the outlet.

The science behind Surya Tilka:

As per ANI, “A team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including its director, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, worked towards the magical moment when a singular beam of sunlight lit up the forehead of Lord Ram Lalla.”

Scientists made an innovative arrangement to channel a sunbeam on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol using mirrors and lenses. Ahead of the ceremony, Anil Mishra, A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told PTI, “The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be performed using an optomechanical system with high-quality mirrors and lenses.”

(With agency inputs)