Arun Yogiraj shares never-seen-before image from when he was carving Ram Lalla idol
Arun Yogiraj carved the 51-inch-long Ram Lalla idol which portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old kid. The idol sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple.
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved the Ram Lalla idol which now sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple, took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of the statue. The image is from when he was in the process of carving the idol before the consecration ceremony which took place on January 22.
“At the time of work in progress… Even after feeling confident about the proportions and symmetry, feeling the Ram Lalla through our sensitive touch will make a big difference in the final outcome,” Arun Yogiraj wrote as he shared an image of the sculpture.
The picture that Yogiraj shared shows him standing in front of the Ram Lalla sculpture. He is seen holding the idol’s chin.
Take a look at this tweet shared by Arun Yogiraj:
The idol of Ram Lalla which sits in the Ayodhya Ram Temple is made out of an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist). The 51-inch-tall statue portrays Lord Ram as a 5-year-old kid standing on a lotus. About Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya:
About Arun Yogiraj:
Arun Yogiraj belongs to a lineage of renowned sculptures. However, he started his career in the corporate world after completing his MBA. Soon he switched back and took up sculpting as his profession in 2008. Since then, he has been creating incredible sculptures that have gained worldwide recognition.