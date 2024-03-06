Ranveer Brar’s dal recipe with 24-carat gold tadka leaves people asking ‘why?’

A video of dal based on chef Ranveer Brar’s recipe has gone viral on the Internet and is leaving people with a lot of questions. Wondering why? Well, Brar’s dish is tempered with 24-carat gold. Yes, you read that right. The dish with a dash of luxury was served at his restaurant Kashkan in Dubai. Dal with 24-carat gold tadka is served at Ranveer Brar's restaurant Kashkan in Dubai. (Instagram/@streetfoodrecipe)

Video creator Mehul Hingu shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “24-carat gold tadke wali dal at Kashkan [Lentils tempered with 24-carat gold at Kashkan] by Ranveer Brar, Dubai Festival City Mall.”

The video opens to show a staff member showing the 24-carat gold dust in a bowl. As the video goes on, the staff adds tadka to the dal kept inside a bowl in a wooden chest.

Towards the end, the staff can be heard saying, “Ye rahi hamare restaurant ki Dal Kashkan. Ye jaise important chizen hoti hain na, purane zamane me log jewellery, diamonds kuch bhi hota tha important cheezein wo sandook me taala laga ke rakhte the to ye daal islie hi hai sandook me hai [Here is our restaurant’s Dal Kashkan. Just like in the olden days when people used to keep important things, be it jewellery or diamonds, in a locked chest, this dal is also kept in a chest for the same reason].”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 9.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received lakhs of likes and numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“This is so absolutely dumb,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “So stupid.”

“What nonsense!” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Height of stupidity!”

“But why!?” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joked, “Waiter! One nuclear dal, one uranium dosa, and mercury shake, please.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Have you ever had 24-carat gold dal?