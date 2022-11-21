Home / Trending / Ranveer Singh’s reply to F1 journalist who ‘momentarily’ forgot him wins hearts. Watch

Ranveer Singh’s reply to F1 journalist who ‘momentarily’ forgot him wins hearts. Watch

trending
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 11:09 AM IST

The video showing the interaction between Ranveer Singh and F1 journalist Martin Brundle is going viral.

The image shows Ranveer Singh with F1 journalist Martin Brundle.(Screengrab)
The image shows Ranveer Singh with F1 journalist Martin Brundle.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of Ranveer Singh from the last Formula 1 race of this year that took place in Abu Dhabi is going viral. The clip is also winning hearts as it shows the actor’s response to a journalist who “momentarily” forgot who he was.

Shared on Twitter, the video is posted with a caption that reads, “Who are you?” The video shows F1 journalist Martin Brundle asking Ranveer Singh’s reaction during his grid walk. Unable to recognise him, the reporter says, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are.” The actor in a humble demeanour introduces himself and says that he is “an actor" and "an entertainer” from Mumbai.

Take a look at the entire interaction here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.9 lakh views and counting. The tweet has also gathered close to 18,000 likes. The video prompted people to post various reactions. Some also did so while re-tweeting the clip.

“He handled that very well though... Bollywood actor sir from Mumbai India, I'm an entertainer. Respect,” wrote a Twitter user. “But one has to respect his humility,” expressed another. “How humble he got as soon as he realised the other person didn’t know him, it’s all in the mind,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh twitter viral video + 1 more
ranveer singh twitter viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out