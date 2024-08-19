Rapido bike rider caught watching YouTube shorts while speeding, sparks safety concerns

While people have time and again been made aware of the risks of using a phone when driving on the road, a Rapido driver disregarded the caution. A video of the driver from Rapido was shared on social media by the passenger, who seemed worried about his safety. The now-viral clip shows the driver riding a bike and simultaneously watching highlights of a particular cricket match on YouTube shorts. The Rapido driver was seen watching YouTube shorts while speeding on the road. (Instagram/@chefsaichand)

The video, shared by passenger Sai Chand Bandi, shows the biker speeding. The Rapido driver has a phone attached to the handle of his bike and was seen watching YouTube shorts on it. The passenger, on the other hand, seems worried about the situation and passes on a nervous smile to the camera. At one point in the video, it also shows that the driver narrowly escaped from hitting a person who was crossing the road. (Also Read: Ahmedabad woman becomes Ola driver after husband falls sick, inspires thousands with her hard work)

While sharing the concerning video, Bandi, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Brother, drive while looking at the road. What are you doing, man? He is watching match highlights."

Watch the video of the Rapido driver here:

This post was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’: Woman shares Rapido driver turns out to be a corporate manager)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "I have never taken a Rapido, and with the stories I hear, I am never taking one. And that helmet? Nuh-uh. No way!"

Another Instagram user, Manoj Kumar, said, "Not only bike, but even auto drivers also scroll through reels, YouTube shorts."

"My Rapido driver was searching for a good song to vibe for over 3 Km in 10km/h speed. I took a Rapido instead bus to reach the destination fast," commented another user.

A fourth posted, "This is not a joke, complain this or else he will do it again and next time someone might lose their life."