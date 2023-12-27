‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’: Woman shares Rapido driver turns out to be a corporate manager

People living in Bengaluru often share interesting stories from the city on social media. These stories range from waiting for over 200 minutes for a 45-minute commute to getting picked up by a Chief Growth Officer of a fintech firm. In yet another ‘peak Bengaluru moment’, a woman shared that her Rapido driver doubles as a corporate manager in one of the major companies in the city. The tweet, as expected, received a flurry of responses from people, with one from Rapido itself. Peak Bengaluru Moment: Rapido driver told the passenger that he works as a corporate manager at a big company in the city.

“In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach their destination in reasonable amounts,” wrote X user Shruti on the microblogging platform.

She underscored, “I repeat anything is possible in Bangalore.”

Take a look at her post here:

After Shruti’s tweet gained traction online, Rapido also reacted to it. The company wrote, “Hi Shruti, we are grateful for your kind words towards our captain. After reading your post, we are really pleased and we hope your upcoming rides with us will be delightful. Keep riding with Rapido.”

Check out how others reacted to this tweet here:

“You don’t need LinkedIn anymore,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Interesting!”

“LinkedIn delivered at the doorstep,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever come across someone who works two jobs?