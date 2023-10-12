Man in Bengaluru books auto, driver turns out to be fintech firm’s Chief Growth Officer

The ‘peak Bengaluru moment’ posts on social media capture the varied attention-grabbing incidents from the city that leave people surprised. From a single room up for rent for ₹12,000 to a Rapido driver arriving in Royal Enfield to pick up a passenger to an individual receiving investment advice on a dating profile, these unusual moments from India’s Silicon Valley make for entertaining social media posts. X user Manasvi Saxena shared one such incident. He wrote that he was picked up by the Chief Growth Officer of a fintech firm when he booked an Uber Auto. The man's post about meeting a Fintech firm's Chief Growth Officer during an auto ride has prompted people to post varied comments. (Unsplash/@Prem Pradeep)

Saxena, the co-founder of the mobile payment app MoMoney, shared the post on X. “My Uber auto driver tonight was the Chief Growth Officer at Juspay, doing user research for Namma Yatri,” Saxena wrote. In the next line, he also expressed his amazement and added, “If this isn’t @peakbengaluru then what is!”

While replying to a comment enquiring about his conversation with the Chief Growth Officer, Sexena added, “It wasn’t any specific question but the flow of the entire conversation. It didn’t feel like a user interview but a casual chit chat and yet he asked all the right questions. I only got suspicious because the conversation was well articulated, else there was no telling.”

Take a look at this entrepreneur’s tweet:

The post was shared on October 10. Since then, the tweet has accumulated close to 68,000 views. The share has also collected nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this ‘peak Bengaluru moment’?

“Please tell me you got their number,” posted an X user. “Did he have the driver’s license?” asked another. “Did he introduce himself before the ride like how Uber India’s President did targeting influencers who can shout out to their followers? Beats the whole point of user research when you introduce yourself at the beginning and likely get only biased feedback,” a third added. To which, Saxena wrote, “No he didn’t mention anything about himself throughout the ride. It was only at the end he told me that. And that too probably because I mentioned that my Co-Founder used to work at JUSPAY before.”

Shan M S is the Chief Growth Officer at Juspay. According to his LinkedIn bio, he started working for the fintech firm in 2021. He also completed his MBA degree from IIM Bangalore.

