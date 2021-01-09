Rare female statue found by Mexican farmers in citrus grove
Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it was the first such statue found in a region known as the Huasteca.
The carved woman has an elaborate hairpiece and marks of status, and may date to around 1450 to 1521, the institute said. While the site where it was found is nearer to the pre-Hispanic ruin site of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.
Farmers digging in the grove found it on New Year's Day and quickly reported it to authorities. The area where it was found was not previously known to be an archaeological site, and the stone statue may have been moved from some unknown original site.
Just who the open-mouthed, wide-eyed statue depicts remains something of a mystery.
Institute archaeologist María Eugenia Maldonado Vite wrote that “this could be a ruler, based on her posture and attire, more than a goddess.”
Maldonado added it could be “a late fusion between the Teem goddesses and women of high political or social status in the Huasteca.” Those goddesses were part of a fertility cult.
Susan Gillespie, an anthropology professor at the University of Florida, said there “there are quite a few pre-Hispanic depictions of elite women and female rulers elsewhere, best known among the Classic Maya but also in Classic Zapotec bas-reliefs and Postclassic Mixtec codices.”
“Colonial era Aztec documents mentioned women ‘rulers’ or at least holders of the crown to pass on to their successors ... so that is not a surprise,” Gillespie added. “Women were highly valued in the pre-Hispanic era, drastically losing their status only after the conquest.”
However, she noted that “if there is only one such find, it’s hard to say whether it is significant, or even correctly identified. Archaeology works best with repeated occurrences, to show a pattern.”
In 1994 in the Mayan ruin site of Palenque, archaeologists found the tomb of a woman dubbed The Red Queen because of the red pigment covering her tomb. But it has never been firmly established that the woman, whose tomb dates from between 600 and 700 A.D., was a ruler of Palenque.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber stays inside ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Clip is intriguing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare female statue found by Mexican farmers in citrus grove
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All this ‘aggressively affectionate’ cat wants is to show some love. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colour blind man sees colour for the first time. His reaction is pure bliss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog tries to spark friendship with cat, watch to know what happens next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two dwarf giraffes discovered in Namibia and Uganda surprise scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad uses basket to create ‘Disneyland experience’ for kids. Watch cute clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares magnificent images of galaxy mergers. ‘Eternal dance,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds Hogwarts castle entirely out of sand. Video may leave you amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man tries to record audition tape but his kitty has other intentions. Watch hilarious video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pictures of exquisite blue-hued fish show why nature is called the greatest artist of all times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Let’s go fight’: Cheerleaders perform outside Tokyo rail station to lift people’s spirits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School kids from Hyderabad create rice flour chalks to replace gypsum ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox