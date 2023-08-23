Rare two-headed snake hatches in UK's pet store. Watch

A two-headed snake hatched in a shop in the UK. The snake belonged to the Western Hognose species and was hatched last month in a reptile and exotic pet store called Exeter Exotics in Exeter. (Also Read: ‘Insane’: Man kisses deadly cobra on the head. Watch) Snapshot of the double headed snake.(Instagram/@Exeter Exotics )

Exeter Exotics took to Instagram to share the news of this two-headed snake. The pet shop in the post wrote, "A two-headed western hognose snake. It hatched on its own and has already shed its skin unaided. There appear to be no kinks in the body, just the very tip of the tail is curled. It seems to have no issues with movement either."

Take a look at the video of this two-headed snake here:

Now, Exeter Exotics has shared another update on this unusual snake. In the post, they wrote, "The right side head prefers sardine scented pinky heads and will take it from you himself if held up to him. The left head is interested in food but we think the throat may be a little narrower for that head as it seemed to struggle when offered food before. Hopefully, this improves with time as the snake grows."

An individual wrote, "Amazing! Congratulations, guys. Fingers crossed everything goes well." A second shared, "Wow, congratulations, very interesting. I hope he feeds well." "What a miracle!" expressed a third.

