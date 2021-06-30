Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

A rare species of snake was spotted in Uttarakhand recently, making it the first in the state. The black-bellied coral snake happens to be of a venomous kind and is extremely rare. The discovery was shared on Twitter by Abhijeet Das, a scientist of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

“A 'black-bellied coral snake', a rare species of snake discovered in Uttarakhand, making it State's first. "This venomous snake is the first in Uttarakhand. We've registered it as it's a medically important snake,” reads the caption shared with the post. A picture of snake is also included in the tweet.

Take a look at the post:

A 'black-bellied coral snake', a rare species of snake discovered in Uttarakhand, making it State's first. "This venomous snake is the 1st in Uttarakhand. We've registered it as it's a medically important snake," says Scientist Abhijeet Das, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun pic.twitter.com/uEmG86KaWe — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Shared on June 29, the post has garnered over 500 likes and several reactions. People were amazed to see the new species of snake. Many also expressed their enthusiasm about knowing more about the snake.

"The snake has six generations in India, which are mainly found in Himalayan region, Northeast, and one group in the South. Given its venomous feature, this record is important for Uttarakhand as it's the first-of-its-kind snake discovered here," Das told ANI.

What do you think of this discovery?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON