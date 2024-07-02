Ratan Tata opens Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, Internet ‘sings his praise’

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is known for his love for animals, especially dogs. The 86-year-old industrialist opened a small animal hospital in Mumbai. It is “India’s largest 24-hour hospital”. Ratan Tata launched Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai on June 1. (Instagram/@sahmumbai)

“The Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital is finally open to the public, moving from its trial phase to phase one. We are excited to bring in this new day for veterinary care, a day that marks Care. Cure. Comfort. Thank you, Mumbai, for your support so far and in the years to come,” reads the caption to the picture shared on Instagram.

The picture shows Ratan Tata interacting with healthcare professionals. A text on the picture reads, “We’re open.”

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Ratan Tata, too, shared the post with his followers on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “We’re open.”

The Instagram post, since being shared, has accumulated over seven lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Ratan Tata has ‘Heart of Gold’. The most purest and kindest soul in humanity. Sir, you are absolute gem and perfect example for the new generation to understand the importance of empathy and love in every living soul around us,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “How many times will you win our hearts, Tata sir.”

“Congratulations and all the best!” shared a third.

A fourth posted, “With gratitude, we sing your praise. A shining idol through our and everyone’s days. Forever etched in history’s tome. A hero and A true legend.”

“Thank you, sir, for making our planet a better place to live. Man with a golden heart. True inspiration,” wrote a fifth.