Ratan Tata’s favourite dog Goa attends annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ in Mumbai

Dogs, cats, birds, turtles and even goats were spotted in the churches of Mumbai on October 4 for the annual Blessing of the Animals tradition, held in honour of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. At the Church of Our Lady of Health in Kalbadevi, dozens of pet parents brought their beloved pets to be blessed by Father Joseph D’Souza, the parish priest. Ratan Tata with Goa, his favourite dog from the pack that called Bombay House their home(Instagram/@ratantata)

Among the dogs at the church was Goa, the pet dog of late industrialist Ratan Tata. Goa was brought to Our Lady of Health church in Kalbadevi by Vanessa Dsouza, a resident of Fort, The Free Press Journal reported.

Goa was blessed with holy water and a short prayer at the church, along with other pets.

What is the Blessing of the Animals?

The Blessing of the Animals, held in honour of St Francis of Assisi, is a religious and cultural tradition where people bring their pets and other animals to a church or designated place to receive a special blessing. St Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment in the Catholic church, is revered for his love and respect for all living creatures.

More about Goa

Goa is among the several dogs who live at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai. He was said to be Ratan Tata’s favourite from the many stray dogs who called Bombay House their home.

Ratan Tata died in October 2024. Goa was also seen at his funeral to pay his last respects to the renowned industrialist.

The black and white was known to share a special bond with Tata. When Karishma Mehta, the founder of 'Humans of Bombay', went to interview Ratan Tata years ago, she saw Goa sitting comfortably in the chair next to him.

Mehta said that Goa sat next to the industrialist all day as he carried out his meetings and official work.