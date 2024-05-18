 Ratan Tata’s message for Mumbaikars ahead of Mumbai Lok Sabha election Phase 5 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ratan Tata’s message for Mumbaikars ahead of Mumbai Lok Sabha election Phase 5

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 18, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Ratan Tata's message on X ahead of Mumbai Lok Sabha Election phase 5 has gone viral. The voting will take place on Monday, May 20.

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. Ahead of the big day, Ratan Tata took to X to share a special message with the Mumbaikars. He urged everyone to go out to vote and exercise their constitutional right.

Ratan Tata's post on voting in Mumbai has resonated with many. (Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata's post on voting in Mumbai has resonated with many. (Instagram/@ratantata)

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post. The fifth phase of voting will begin at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban, where voting will take place on Monday.

Also Read: Salman Khan urges fans to vote in 2024 elections: 'Don't trouble your Bharat Mata'

Take a look at Ratan Tata’s X post here:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the X post has gone viral. Till now, it has collected more than 30,000 views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also reposted the X post.

What did X users say about Ratan Tata’s post?

“Lots of love, sir,” posted an X user.

“All Mumbaikars use their voting power for stability, prosperity and equality,” shared another.

Also Read: Viral video: Elderly man holds placard in heart of Bengaluru with a message on voting

“India is so lucky to have a person like you, sir,” expressed a third.

“Your appeal to the people of Mumbai will work for the country's benefit, and everyone will contribute to the country's welfare. This is the hope,” commented a fourth.

“Remember responsibility,” wrote a fifth.

In addition to Maharashtra, phase five of the general elections will take place from specific seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Ratan Tata's message for Mumbaikars ahead of Mumbai Lok Sabha election Phase 5

Saturday, May 18, 2024
