Ratan Tata’s message for Mumbaikars ahead of Mumbai Lok Sabha election Phase 5

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. Ahead of the big day, Ratan Tata took to X to share a special message with the Mumbaikars. He urged everyone to go out to vote and exercise their constitutional right. Ratan Tata's post on voting in Mumbai has resonated with many. (Instagram/@ratantata)

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post. The fifth phase of voting will begin at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban, where voting will take place on Monday.

Take a look at Ratan Tata’s X post here:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the X post has gone viral. Till now, it has collected more than 30,000 views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also reposted the X post.

What did X users say about Ratan Tata’s post?

“Lots of love, sir,” posted an X user.

“All Mumbaikars use their voting power for stability, prosperity and equality,” shared another.

“India is so lucky to have a person like you, sir,” expressed a third.

“Your appeal to the people of Mumbai will work for the country's benefit, and everyone will contribute to the country's welfare. This is the hope,” commented a fourth.

“Remember responsibility,” wrote a fifth.

In addition to Maharashtra, phase five of the general elections will take place from specific seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.