Ratan Tata shares about car launched 25 years ago that has a ‘special’ place in his heart

Ratan Tata recently took to Instagram to share a post about launching a car 25 years ago. In his share, he talked about the launch of Tata Indica, which holds a “special place” in his heart. His post has gone viral and left people sharing various comments.

“25 years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me,” he wrote. He concluded the post with an image. The picture shows a younger Tata standing beside the car.

The post was shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share has received several likes and gone viral. Till now, the post has accumulated nearly two million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

"Drifting smoothly since 25 years!" wrote an Instagram user. "The visionary," shared another. "The visionary," posted a third. "Respect," wrote a fourth.