RCB fans Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty cheer in Ahmedabad stands during IPL 2025 final

Former British PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to support Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final. The former UK PM Rishi Sunak posed with his wife Akshata Murty at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(X/@RishiSunak)

"Let’s go RCB," Sunak posted on X, sharing a photo of the couple at the stadium, with a backdrop of the packed venue.

The couple was spotted in the stands cheering loudly, with Sunak visibly pumped as RCB set a strong target of 191 runs for PBKS. He raised his fists in celebration, echoing the energy of the thousands of RCB supporters in the stadium.

Sunak has previously revealed that he’s been a die-hard RCB supporter ever since marrying into a Bengaluru-based family. His in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty, gifted him an RCB jersey as a wedding present after he married their daughter, Akshata.

“I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We used to watch matches years ago and I even cheered for them from Downing Street,” he told the Times of India, in a conversation.

A Virat Kohli fan, Sunak called the former RCB captain a “total legend”. It revealed that one of his prized possessions is a bat signed by Kohli, which he received from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his time in office.

As the final kicked off, he added that he counted on RCB’s English players, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, to deliver in the big game. “Let’s bring it home,” he said.

A proposal in Kannada

Sunak, 45, also recently shared a personal story that charmed many fans. Despite not being fluent, he proposed to Akshata Murty in Kannada — her mother tongue. The couple met while studying at Stanford University and got married in 2009. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Rishi Sunak rose to prominence after he became the first leader of Indian origin to become the British Prime Minister in October 2022. After a tumultuous two-year tenure, Sunak stepped down in July 2024, making way for Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to take over as the new PM.

