Reckless Tesla driver allegedly kills family of 3 crossing road, jokes about their deaths: ‘This was intentional murder’

A 20-year-old man has sparked public outrage for allegedly killing a family of three with his reckless driving, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The report claimed that he joked about their deaths after the accident. A family moments before being killed in a rage-fueled road accident. (Screengrab (Rednote))

According to the Traffic Police Department of the Public Security Bureau of Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province in China, as cited by Sina, the incident took place on October 2, 2024.

What did the police say?

According to the authorities, 20-year-old Liao Moumou drove a Tesla at high speed after arguing with his girlfriend. As per SCMP, he drove at 129km/hr on a road with a 40km/hr speed limit. He allegedly ended up hitting a family of three- a 31-year-old father, his 30-year-old wife and their baby, who was yet to celebrate his first birthday. Reportedly, they were crossing the road to visit their family for dinner.

The police report, as cited by Sina, stated that the woman and the baby died on the spot. The husband was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

It further stated that Moumou was ruled out of driving under the influence of drugs or drinks and is “fully responsible for the accident”.

Heartbroken family:

“We were waiting for them to come home for dinner, but all we got was a call from the traffic police telling us they were gone,” Hu, who lost her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, told Elephant News, cited SCMP.

“It feels like the world has collapsed around us,” Hu added.

No apologies:

SCMP reported that Moumou and his family refused to apologise. His father allegedly threatened to sue Hu’s family. “My son killing your son was an act of God, you suing my son is a man-made disaster!” he said, reported the outlet.

Moumou’s father offered compensation but Hu refused. “What use is the money when two generations of my family are gone? How could he even suggest such a thing? Why would we allow the murderer who destroyed our family to take care of us?” Hu said.

The case was brought to trial on April 15, and during the proceedings, Hu requested the harshest form of punishment for Liao, the death penalty, adding, “This man is only 20 years old, but he is already so cruel! One life for three lives, that is the only justice.”

Public outrage:

The case has sparked widespread public attention, with many taking to Chinese social media to express their anger, reported SCMP. An individual reportedly wrote, “This was intentional murder. He must pay with his life.”

Another added, “This is just too heartbreaking to watch. I hope this grieving mother can stay strong and see justice served, so that the ‘monster’ gets what he deserves!”