Recruiter’s brutally honest message on ‘soul sucking finance job’ goes viral

A recruiter’s unfiltered approach to hiring has caught the attention of the internet, earning him praise for his brutally honest job description. A screenshot of the recruiter’s message, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by data scientist Bojan Tunguz, has since gone viral. A recruiter's brutally honest job description is earning him plaudits on social media(Representational image)

The recruiter, in what seems to be a farewell message, wished Tunguz luck and then made an unexpected pitch. He asked Tunguz if he knew of any peers who might be interested in a “soul sucking but cushy” job.

“Well, I wish you luck in whatever you're cooking up, and if you have any capable peers who have lower standards and are looking for a soul-sucking but cushy finance job, you know where to find me,” the recruiter’s message read.

Tunguz shared the screenshot on X, saying it was “An actual message from a recruiter.”

Since being shared one day ago, the post has collected over 70,000 views and a ton of responses, mostly from viewers who were surprised by the recruiter’s honesty.

Instead of the usual corporate jargon about “dynamic work environments” and “growth opportunities,” this recruiter got straight to the point, acknowledging the job’s downsides while still highlighting its comforts. This fact alone won him much praise on social media.

“I actually kinda appreciate the honesty,” wrote one X user. “Kudos to the recruiter for an honest take!” another said.

“Honesty is the best policy,” read a third comment under the post. Several X users said they respected the recruiter’s honesty.

“As someone in a cushy finance job, I had to tell my management that I could not recommend this kind of career to students because of how slowly everything in the field advances,” a person added.