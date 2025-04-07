Redditor shares harsh truth about middle-class property struggles in Delhi: ‘Will end up with debt of 1 cr’

Soaring real estate prices in India’s metropolitan cities have long haunted the aspirations of the salaried middle class. For those dreaming of settling in Delhi, the financial gap between dreams and reality is growing painfully wide. This sentiment has been brought into sharp focus by a viral Reddit post that’s resonating with many online. A Reddit post exposed Delhi's sky-high property prices.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A middle-class reality check

A user by the name Brown_jamun shared a heartfelt post titled, “Delhi real estate is beyond the reach of a middle-class salary person, salary wale toh bhul hi jao.” The post reflects the bitter irony of being a working professional in the capital city, yet unable to afford a home.

The Redditor detailed their attempt to house-hunt within Delhi — not because of preference, but due to their family’s outdated perception that neighbouring areas like Noida or Ghaziabad aren’t “good enough”. What they found instead was a depressing list of property rates far out of reach for the average salaried professional.

Sky-high property prices

They shared figures like ₹1.8 crore for a 3BHK in IP Extension, ₹95 lakh to ₹1.8 crore in Krishna Nagar, and a staggering ₹4.5 crore in CR Park. One luxurious 4BHK was even listed for ₹6.5 crore. “I just want to get out of North-East Delhi, but buying a property is so hard now,” the user lamented. Their family owns an ancestral home worth over ₹2 crore, but despite this asset, the cost of upgrading to a decent flat seems like a financial trap. “It seems I’ll easily end up with a debt of ₹1 crore,” they wrote.

Online reactions: Frustration and empathy

The post triggered many reactions, mostly from users who shared similar frustrations. Many expressed disbelief at the property rates, calling it “a trap for the working class.” One user sarcastically commented, “Looks like only billionaire can buy in South Delhi now.”

Another said, “We’re not even asking for luxury, just a decent flat. But even that needs crores.” Some shared their own struggles, noting how their parents also resisted moving to Noida despite better value. Others reflected on how even dual-income families find it tough to buy a house today.

The general tone of the responses was a mix of helplessness, resignation, and dark humour — with one user saying, “Middle-class Indians: born to pay rent, die with EMIs.”