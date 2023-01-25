Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy shares BTS footage of its contingent rehearsing for R-day parade

India celebrates Republic day on January 26 every year to commemorate the implementation of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day, and the celebrations for the occasion are in full swing. From the flag hoisting ceremony to the PM paying tributes to the fallen braves to the much-awaited Republic Day parade and cultural performances, the day will be celebrated with much pomp and grandeur. With only a few hours left for Republic Day, Indian Armed Forces are gearing up and rehearsing for the forthcoming Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, earlier Rajpath, in New Delhi. Now, the Indian Navy has shared a video of Navy personnel rehearsing to deliver a synchronised parade on Republic Day.

“Watch behind the scenes of #IndianNavy contingent preparing for the forthcoming #RepublicDay2023 Parade,” wrote the Indian Navy while sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. The video shows Navy personnel warming up in the wee hours of the morning and later rehearsing for the Republic Day parade in their uniforms with much enthusiasm and perfection.

India celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1950, and the first parade took place at Irwin Stadium. On that day, jubilant citizens carried out processions across the nation, beat drums, blew conch shells, and sang patriotic songs. While the Republic Day celebrations have evolved significantly over the years, pride and patriotism have remained constant.

