Rescued puppy’s reaction to having its first bath is heart-warming. Watch

  • This video that was shared on Reddit shows a cute rescued puppy getting its first bath.
This rescued puppy gets its first bath in the video.(Reddit/@capuski)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something absolutely heart-warming when it is about the videos that showcase recued doggos. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that shows a rescued puppy having its first birth. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “Rescued puppy first bath,” it reads. The video opens to show the small puppy standing in what appears to be a tub. The video then captures a person pouring water on the dog. What is beautiful to see in the video is how the pooch reacts.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than 950 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“That’s gonna be a good pup right there,” wrote a Reddit user. “What a little cutie pie. Wishing you both many happy and healthy years together. woof!” posted another. “That sweet little face! I'm glad lil buddy keeps getting reassurance. This is freakin' precious,” expressed a third. “Awweee sweet happy boy,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

