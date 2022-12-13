Home / Trending / Restaurant writes 'Paneer Labrador' instead of lababdar, causes a laugh riot online

Restaurant writes 'Paneer Labrador' instead of lababdar, causes a laugh riot online

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 07:33 PM IST

In a tweet made by Twitter user Nandita Iyer, you can see that a restaurant has misspelled paneer lababdar to paneer labrador.

Paneer Butter Masala Lababdar.
Paneer Butter Masala Lababdar.
ByVrinda Jain

Paneer is the one thing that is found in almost every Indian household and restaurant. From kadhai paneer to shahi paneer, there are countless paneer dishes that one can make and enjoy. Among these various dishes, paneer lababdar is surely a famous one. It's tangy, spicy, and all things delicious. So, given the popularity of this dish, you can easily read its name on any menu. Even though this dish is pretty famous, spelling out lababdar can be difficult. And a recent goof-up at a restaurant shows something similar.

In a tweet made by Twitter user Nandita Iyer, you can see that a restaurant has misspelled paneer lababdar to paneer labrador. The post's caption read, "The perils of autocorrect."

Take a look at her post here:

This picture was shared a few hours back only. Since being shared, it has been liked 1500 times and has several hilarious comments.

A Twitter user commented, "Was this found in the veg or non veg section?" Another person wrote, "Then it should have been "Pioneer Labrador." A third person wrote, "ooh..my! all the dog lovers will faint!" "As long as it's only paneer, no need to call the canine cops!" added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food funny
food funny

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out