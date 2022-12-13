Restaurant writes 'Paneer Labrador' instead of lababdar, causes a laugh riot online

Paneer is the one thing that is found in almost every Indian household and restaurant. From kadhai paneer to shahi paneer, there are countless paneer dishes that one can make and enjoy. Among these various dishes, paneer lababdar is surely a famous one. It's tangy, spicy, and all things delicious. So, given the popularity of this dish, you can easily read its name on any menu. Even though this dish is pretty famous, spelling out lababdar can be difficult. And a recent goof-up at a restaurant shows something similar.

In a tweet made by Twitter user Nandita Iyer, you can see that a restaurant has misspelled paneer lababdar to paneer labrador. The post's caption read, "The perils of autocorrect."

Take a look at her post here:

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

This picture was shared a few hours back only. Since being shared, it has been liked 1500 times and has several hilarious comments.

A Twitter user commented, "Was this found in the veg or non veg section?" Another person wrote, "Then it should have been "Pioneer Labrador." A third person wrote, "ooh..my! all the dog lovers will faint!" "As long as it's only paneer, no need to call the canine cops!" added a fourth.

