RFK Jr. unveils ‘wholesome meal’ initiative for $4 cheaper than Big Mac, netizens say ‘not easy’

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Trump administration is in discussions to expand the distribution of a “very wholesome meal for under $5” to underprivileged communities. Kennedy's public health strategy under the Trump administration has focused heavily on the fight against ultra-processed foods. (Reuters)

Kennedy's public health strategy under the Trump administration has focused heavily on the fight against ultra-processed foods. Kennedy has called these foods “poison,” and he has stressed their significance in America's chronic disease epidemic, particularly among disadvantaged groups.

It is still quite difficult to find reasonably priced, healthful food in many disadvantaged regions, which are referred to as “food deserts.” The prevalence of diet-related diseases like diabetes is higher in these places, placing a burden on both public health systems and people.

Healthy American diets are essential to Kennedy's goal of “Make America Healthy Again.”

While unveiling a new public health initiative on Monday, he has promised a move away from corporate profit incentives toward real health advances, particularly in marginalized communities.

RFK Jr's reveals plan to provide wholesome meal

Speaking to Scripps News, the US Health Secretary stated, “We're going to launch a new rubric where we, the public health agencies, actually do public health rather than promoting the profit taking by private corporations. And there's some parts though in some underserved communities, there are food deserts where people don't have access to some of these foods. And if they do, sometimes it's too expensive.”

Kennedy recognized the challenges in reaching lower socioeconomic groups, but he stressed that “cheap food is an illusion.” “If you say this food is cheap and you get diabetes from it, is it really cheap? We're working all over the country in food deserts,” he said.

“We're working with private corporations that are providing good meals. We looked at one company that we met with recently that can provide a very, very wholesome meal for under $5. A Big Mac costs, I think, $9 now,” Kennedy continued.

“You can get high-quality food as we change these rules to incentivize people to buy better food. You're going to see the markets respond, and you're going to see better food going into these food deserts,” he added.

What we know about Big Mac meal

According to McDonald's, the average cost of a Big Mac meal in the US in 2024 was approximately $9.29, whereas a Big Mac alone costs $5.29. However, costs may differ depending on where you are. According to Tasting Table, the price of a Big Mac may range from $8.69 in some places, such as New York, to less in other places.

Internet reacts to RFK Jr's plan

While Kennedy made no mention of the meals or the businesses that would produce them, several netizens were quick to react on his proposed plan.

“Would love to see exact details on the company and its food products. If they are actually good quality, this would be revolutionary for places around the country,” one X user wrote.

“Great idea! I wish there were grants for cooking classes and food trucks to roam the poorest streets throwing out fresh fruits for all!” another said.

“One of the most important things that needs to happen is fixing food deserts. Praying he can get this done. Not easy,” a third person stated.