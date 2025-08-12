What is the reason behind Ashley Biden's divorce from Dr Howard Krein? ‘New life, new beginnings…’

Former US President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, after 13 years of marriage. However, the exact cause of the split remains unclear because divorce complaints are not public in Philadelphia, and the duo has remained silent. Ashley Biden has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, after 13 years of marriage.(@ashleyblazerbiden/ Instagram, Dr. Howard Krein/ LinkedIn )

The papers were filed Monday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer reported.

Ashley Biden and Howard Krein

Ashley and Dr. Krein, a plastic surgeon, married in 2012 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Delaware, where Ashley was baptized, according to NewYork Post report.

They met in 2010 through Ashley’s late brother, Beau. Dr. Krein proposed in 2011 at sunset on a cliff in Big Sur, California and they later settled in a $1.3 million home in Philadelphia.

Dr. Krein is also an otolaryngologist and assistant professor of facial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Thomas Jefferson University.

On the day when Ashely filed for divorce, she posted an Instagram story with a photo of herself walking in a park and giving a thumbs up. The story featured Beyoncé's song “Freedom.”

She also shared a quote saying, “New life, new beginnings, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before,” set to Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time."

When Ashley recalled Joe Biden's emotional role at her wedding reception

Ashley briefly talked about her wedding while introducing her dad at last year’s Democratic National Convention.

She said, “At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception.” She added, “He was riding around on his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.”

Also Read: Who is Dr. Howard Krein? Inside Ashley Biden’s estranged husband’s life and career as she files for divorce

Ashley Biden, a social worker and activist, has mostly stayed out of the public eye during her father's political career and kept her personal life private, according to NewsWeek.