Rinku Singh joins 'Hey Prabhu' trend after KKR's impressive victory over DC. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2024 06:01 PM IST

After KKR won the IPL match against DC, the team’s official X handle shared a video of Rinku Singh hopping on ‘Hey Prabhu’ trend.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 3 at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh and won by 106 runs. Along with other players, Rinku Singh delivered a stellar performance. He hit three sixes and a four against Anrich Nortje, which helped KKR reach a total of 272 runs.

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC: Rinku Singh celebrating the team's win by hopping on the viral 'Hey Prabhu' trend. (X/@KKRiders)
IPL 2024, KKR vs DC: Rinku Singh celebrating the team's win by hopping on the viral 'Hey Prabhu' trend. (X/@KKRiders)

Read| IPL 2024, DC vs KKR highlights: Rishabh Pant's 55 in vain as Kolkata seal third win with second-best ever total

“Rinku Singh is in the mood right now,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by KKR.

The video shows Rinku Singh getting a shoulder massage while KKR plays the first innings against DC. It also shows the score getting updated as the team bats against DC.

Towards the end of the video, Singh is seen celebrating the team's win with various gestures and lip-syncing to the ‘Hey Prabhu’ audio.

Watch the video of Rinku Singh shared by KKR below:

The video was shared on April 4. It has since collected over two lakh views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Admin is really Knight Rider. Not sleeping,” expressed an individual, referring to the time that the video was shared.

Another added, “KKR is not just a team. It’s an emotion.”

“Rocket Rinku is always here,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow.”

KKR Vs DC IPL match

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat against DC. The team set a target of 273, which proved to be too much for DC. Under pressure, DC succumbed to a 106-run defeat. With yesterday's win, KKR climbed to the top of the IPL table.

So far, KKR has won all three matches they played, thereby earning six points with a positive net run rate of 2.5. DC, on the other hand, is on number ninth. The team played played four matches and lost one.

What are your thoughts on this?

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

